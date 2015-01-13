Here's a video of Android Lollipop running on an HTC One M8

The Android 5.0 Lollipop update that HTC One M8 owners have been waiting for is about to arrive - or is arriving now, depending what version of the phone you have.

For users with the developer or unlocked editions of the HTC flagship, Android Lollipop has already begun rolling out, according to Android Central.

Check for a system update if you aren't seeing it yet.

Users with carrier versions of the HTC One M8 have a little longer to wait still, but hopefully it won't take too much more time.

The video below, posted over the weekend by HTC-Vietnam, shows exactly what you have in store when Lollipop does arrive for your version of the HTC One M8.

Via Phandroid