Does a Google exec shuffle herald Chrome OS and Android's convergence?

Chromebooks would look a lot different with Android

In 2013 Google put Sundar Pichai in charge of Android, and he brought his prior experience with Chrome to bear on the mobile OS.

Now Chrome OS and Android are getting even closer together on Google's internal food chain, according to sources who confided in The Wall Street Journal.

According to these people Google's Vice President of Chrome Engineering Linus Upson has stepped down and been replaced by Vice President of Android Engineering Hiroshi Lockheimer.

Lockheimer will reportedly serve in both roles simultaneously. Hopefully he's getting a pay bump to make up for all that extra work.

With great power

Google began porting Android apps over to Chrome OS this year, and the Chromium team has even experimented with Material Design-like UI elements for Chrome OS, mimicking the latest versions of Android.

There's been plenty of speculation that the two operating systems might converge some day, fueled largely by comments Google co-founder Sergey Brin made way back in 2009.

With Lockheimer reportedly heading both systems' engineering divisions and reporting directly to Pichai, that day might be getting closer.

We've asked Google to confirm or deny these details, and we'll update here if we hear back.

