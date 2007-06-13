Microsoft to plug SD card-sized hole in Vista

Windows Vista is to be patched next week for those wanting to use large capacity flash storage cards with their PC. The existing version of the OS doesn't support SD (Secure Digital) cards of 8GB or larger.

OK, so cards of this kind of capacity are a small portion of the market, but the rate at which flash cards are cheapening it's no wonder that Microsoft wants to push the update out now. The corporation also wants to improve the compatibility of flash formats so they can be used to augment system memory with Windows Vista's ReadyBoost function.

The update also improves support for SDHC (Secure Digital High Capacity) and SDIO (Secure Digital Input-Output) cards.

The patch will be dripped through Windows Update from 22 June.