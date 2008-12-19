Adobe AIR appears for Linux users

Adobe has released AIR for Linux – bringing its rich internet application engine to the open source operating system.

The BBC's announcement that the iPlayer would be available in Linux through Adobe's AIR makes them one of the first major UK content providers to take advantage of Adobe's decision to extend AIR onto the open source OS platform.

Rich experience

AIR allows applications that provide Flash, Javascript and HTML support, and also allow processes like file access – essentially allowing standalone applications that can be launched outside of the browser.

One of the key benefits of this system is that AIR can embrace any platform and operate across multiple windows giving users a much more powerful connected 'Cloud' experience through 'Rich Internet Applications'.

Adobe AIR is meant to slot neatly into users' traditional web browsing tasks but provide much greater functionality.