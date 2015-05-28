Google wants to run your home with Project Brillo

During Google IO, the company officially announced the previously rumored Project Brillo, another step forward in the Internet of Things.

Brillo is an operating system that has been "derived from Android" with minimal system requirements that will be available in Q3 of this year.

It supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy to connect to various, random objects in your home that allow Android connectivity.

Not much else was detailed other than Google's Sundar Pichai explaining "Weave," the programming language that will enable Brillo to function across the devices. "Any Android device [connected to] a device based on Brillo or Weave, a user will see the same thing no matter what."