SiteSpect launches SDK for iOS apps

SiteSpect has released an SDK for testing and optimizing native iOS apps, Justin Bougher, Director of Product Management told TechRadar. For the first time, SiteSpect clients will be able to develop and test iOS apps.

SiteSpect Mobile: iOS SDK supports creating and publishing changes within iOS apps without requiring App Store updates.

Users will also be able to optimize iOS experiences by creating tests quickly and easily by leveraging a visual editor that requires no code changes. Rather than implement changes and wait for weeks to determine success or failure, the update will enable them to instantly see how users interact with the application.

Real-life use cases

Examples of possible applications include testing different sizes and locations of the site or app's search bar, seasonal-based imagery and fonts, and promotional targeting, which allows users to enable promotions based on previous user actions.

SiteSpect clients include Wal-Mart, Staples and Target.