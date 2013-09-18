Sage Pay module for Drupal eyes simpler payment management

It's all in the name of e-commerce

Online payments processor Sage Pay has teamed up with open source software provider Drupal to release the first "official" integration module aimed at helping businesses grow their online presence.

Sage Pay claims that the module, which can be downloaded from Drupal's website, turns any website built on the Drupal Commerce framework into a flexible e-commerce platform by allowing businesses to manage their payments centrally from within it.

Created in partnership with e-commerce specialist i-KOS, the module also makes it easier for businesses to trade internationally due to its multi-lingual functionality, and a range of local payments can be configured in a single step, the company claims.

Mobile payments

Other features provided by the module include the ability to transact with customers using smartphone or tablets using a customised interface, alongside built-in social commerce features that support Twitter, Facebook and Pinterest.

In a company blog post on the company's website, i-KOS co-founder and Managing Director Myles Davidson writes that the module is "ideal for growing businesses looking to redevelop their existing site or those considering moving to a new, social-ready technology platform".