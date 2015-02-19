Branded sign-in coming to Office 365

Office 365 users have been spoiled lately and Microsoft has kept up the steady flurry of enhancements by adding three new identity and access management features.

A blog post first explained that company branding can now be added to the sign in page and access panel where they were originally only available for customers with an Azure Active Directory (AD) Basic, AD Premium, or Enterprise Mobility Suite subscription.

Users logging in to select a software as a service (SaaS) will now be met by customised branding on both the Office 365 and Access Panel sign in pages with enterprises able to personalise the text, colour and images. Once logged in there is also the chance to continue this branding with custom text, colour and images.

Microsoft taking enterprise seriously

The third new feature adds self-service password resets for cloud users and it does exactly what it says on the tin by utilising preconfigured personal information to allow users to recover their password without involving the system administrator.

Microsoft is taking its enterprise cloud commitments very seriously as part of its roadmap for the future and the latest enhancements come just a day after it adopted an international standard for protecting personal data stored in the cloud.

Via: Microsoft