Apple Pay takes a trip to Disney World

Apple Pay is continuing its (slow) march towards mobile payment domination by arriving at one of the happiest places on earth December 24.

That's right - Apple Pay is going to Disney World! Specifically the Walt Disney World Resort, where it along with other NFC systems, like Google Wallet, will be acceptable forms of payment.

Starting on Christmas Eve, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus and eventual Apple Watch users can tap to pay at places like stores, quick-service restaurants, bars and ticket sales booths, according to WDWMagic.com. Other spots, like table service restaurants, will join the Apple Pay brigade.



