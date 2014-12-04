PayPal for Android gains Samsung fingerprint reader support in Google Play

The Google Play version of PayPal's Android app has been updated with support for fingerprint recognition on a handful of Samsung gadgets.

With the new version users on the Galaxy S5, Galaxy Note 4, Galaxy Alpha, and Galaxy Tab S can swipe their fingers for authentication when making PayPal purchases.

This capability existed already in the version of Android's PayPal app distributed through Samsung's own app store, but not in the Google Play version.

Samsung opened its fingerprint scanner up to third-party apps early in 2014, putting the ball in Apple's court, where it has since been completely ignored. But hopefully that changes if more big-name apps like PayPal continue to take advantage.

Via Android Central