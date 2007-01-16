Acer patches security vulnerability

PC manufacturer Acer has moved swiftly to counteract a security vulnerability with the applications that it ships as standard.

In a statement, the company confirms that a patch was "introduced at the factory side on 4 December 2006". The fix came after users reported problems with LunchApp, an executable binary that registers itself as an ActiveX control.

The patch, called AcerLAppFix.exe, is available for download . Select 'Acer Preload Security Patch for Windows XP'.

This patch checks the existence of LunchApp.ocx under C:WindowsSystem. If it is present, it deregisters the ActiveX control and deletes LunchApp.