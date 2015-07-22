Microsoft Send wants to make office communication a doddle

Microsoft has debuted a new messaging service designed to facilitate quick communication between coworkers and students.

Released from the Microsoft Garage, Send is branded as an "in-and-out" email service that offers owners of Microsoft Office 365 business and school accounts the chance to send short and snappy messages to each other.

At a glance, Send looks like Microsoft's answer to the likes of WhatsApp and iMessage, however, it relies completely on email communication and has the advantage that messages will be kept inside Outlook alongside emails so they can be checked quickly and easily.

"With Send, there are no signatures, subject lines or salutations required. Our design principle for the app was to make conversations fast and fluid while keeping the people who are important to you at its core," read a blog post from Microsoft.

iPhone gets it first

Only messages sent from within the app show up in Send and you are able to message anyone that has an email address through the service.

Microsoft is currently only allowing iPhone users in the US and Canada to use the service, although it will be "coming soon" to Windows Phone and Android and just so long as you also have Office 365 for business or school, you can try it out now.