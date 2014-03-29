iOS apps said to crash more than twice as often as Android apps

Apple's iOS 7.1 operating system has seen the lowest app crash rates yet, according to newly-published research, but it's still higher than apps running on Android.

According to Crittercism, apps on iOS 7.1 crash a meagre 1.6 per cent of the time, which is the best performance ever for iOS.

However, devices running Google Android 4.0 and up experience apps crashes just 0.7 per cent of the time.

That means, for every app crash on Android, there's more than two on iOS devices.

One billion served

Crittercism gets its stats by monitoring usage of over a billion iOS and Android apps, so it's safe to say the company has been extensive in its research.

Does that mean apps for Android are better built than those for iOS? Does it mean Android plays nicer with third party apps than their Apple counterparts? Or is the report a load of hogwash?

