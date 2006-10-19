Adobe buys Serious Magic, makers of Vlog it

Adobe has bought Serious Magic , the company behind video blogging platform Vlog it.

To keep up with the development of video on the internet, Adobe has bought Serious Magic , the company behind video-editing suite Visual Communicator and video blogging platform Vlog it.

Adobe said it will continue to sell Serious Magic's products, but will also integrate the technical solutions in its own products such as Premiere and Flash Video.

This is Adobe's second acquisition in a month - it recently bought vector technology from software giant Actimagine which will be used in Flash Lite for mobile phones. Anna Lagerkvist