Google Now for Chrome out of beta and officially in your browser

The latest update to Google's Chrome browser has added official support for Google Now.

This adds the same Google Now functions seen on smartphones, like predictive notifications and voice features, to users' desktop browsers, according to Google.

Google Now has been available in the beta version of Chrome for some time, but unless you're the daring type, you've probably been unaware of its existence.

Now that Now is in the latest official Chrome release, all users will see it arrive in the coming weeks.

Show your cards

Google Now for Chrome adds notification "cards" to your computer's notifications bar, system tray or taskbar.

These cards can include everything from appointment reminders, flight and movie times, preemptive searches, weather and sports scores.

It will even show location-based cards, though it will pull your location data from your smartphone rather than your laptop or desktop computer.

And it wouldn't be Google Now without some voice search capabilities as well.

Users need only sign into Chrome on their computers with the same Google accounts they use on their phones to take advantage of these new features.