Easy Media Creator 10 embraces Windows Vista

Seven different multimedia modules let you easily edit photos, video and music

Roxio has released the newest version of its renowned Easy Media Creator software into the wild. The revamped Easy Media Creator 10 (£59.99) also comes with a Windows Vista stamp of approval.

Easy Media Creator 10 positions itself as a "suite of digital media applications". It's an umbrella brand that encompasses seven different core modules - Music, Photo & Video, DVD creation, DVD Playback, Burning & Copying, Mobile and Disc Label Creator.

Multimedia mastery

The Music module features a widget-based audio converter and supports multi-drive CD ripping. The Photo & Video module, meanwhile, is a toolset that will enable you to auto-fix photos and upload files to Youtube with one click.

For the full list of Easy Media Creator 10 functions and features, visit the Roxio website.