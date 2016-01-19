Apple ups App Store prices in seven more regions around the world

Bad news for iPhone 6S and iPad Air 2 users in Canada, Singapore, Russia, South Africa, New Zealand, Israel and Mexico.

The tech giant is making adjustments to its App Store pricing in those seven regions to account for some volatile shifts in exchange rates.

The change comes a few months after Apple made the same adjustment for customers in Australia, Sweden and Indonesia.

72 hours to save

Prices are going up across the board within the next 72 hours for both apps and in-app purchases. Apple will notify customers with ongoing in-app subscriptions before the next subscription amount is charged.

Users in Canada and New Zealand will also benefit from new special price options, which will introduce a new 99 cent tier for those stores.