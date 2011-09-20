Adobe unveils Photoshop Elements 10

Adobe has announced the latest version of its cut-price photo-editing package, Photoshop Elements.

Released a decade after the first iteration of the app, Elements 10 features new organisation tools and new photo effects.

The new organiser allows you to find photos that contain specific objects as well as automatically detecting duplicate or near-duplicate photos so you can quickly group them together or delete ones that you don't need.

New photo-editing tools include Paint Effects which can be painted onto specific photo areas. 30 new photo effect options have been included such as snow, pencil sketch and oil pastel.

Guided edits make their debut which provide step-by-step guides for a number of different effects including stimulating a decrease in depth of field, adding a diffuse glow to create an Orton effect or break up a photo into collages.

Better composition

Crop guides have also been included to help with composition. Users can choose between the Rule of Thirds or Golden Ratio option to help create the best composition for a photo.

Changes to the way Photoshop Elements can be used to design things like greeting cards include a new curved flowing text tool, which allows you to align text to outline shapes, objects or any other path. New design templates have also been added for help in creating online albums.

Social media fans enjoy the new tagging facility which uses your Facebook Friends lists to automatically tag faces in photos and upload them pre-tagged to Facebook. Video clips can now also be uploaded to YouTube directly from the organiser.

Adobe Photoshop Elements 10 is available now, with a UK price of £79 or £65 for upgrading users. It can also be bought as part of a package with new Premiere Elements 10 for video editing at £119 or £98 for upgraders.