Snapdragon 888 launches with host of new features for next-gen flagship phones

Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon 888, its top-tier SoC (system-on-chip) which will be powering some of the biggest flagship smartphones in 2021.

The new chipset was announced during Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit 2020 - an annual event where the chip maker unveils its latest technology for the next generation of phones.

What makes the announcement of the next flagship Qualcomm chipset exciting is the new features it will enable on future smartphones.

The summit is a two-day event, and so we'll be updating you with everything you need to know about the new Snapdragon 888, and whatever else Qualcomm has in store for you, live on TechRadar.

Developing...The Snapdragon Summit is happening right now, and we're updating this article live as more details on the Snapdragon 888 are announced.

Cut to the chase

What is it? A top-tier chipset to power the next-gen of flagship phones

A top-tier chipset to power the next-gen of flagship phones When's it out? We expect sometime in 2021

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

Snapdragon 888 features

The new Snapdragon 888 chipset features Qualcomm's latest X60 5G Modem, offering better connectivity and more support for the next generation network around the world, including enhanced mmWave support.

Qualcomm has also increased the AI capabilities on the Snapdragon 888, with the chip able to process far more operations per second versus its predecessor - making for more intelligent features and better power consumption.

Gamers are catered for with the inclusion of Snapdragon Elite Gaming on the SoC, which can provide frames rates of up to 144fps and Qualcomm boasts that it delivers the "most significant upgrade in Adreno GPU performance" - a claim we'll put to the test when the first handsets land in 2021.

There's good news for mobile photographers too, as the Snapdragon 888 chipset allows handsets to "capture photos and videos at 2.7 gigapixels per second or roughly 120 photos at 12MP resolution." That's 35% faster than the 875 chip.

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

Which phones will feature Snapdragon 888?

A number of phone manufacturers have already been confirmed as using the Snapdragon 888 chipset in upcoming handsets.

Those companies are; Asus, BlackShark, Lenovo, LG, Meizu, Motorola, Nubia, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo, Sharp, Vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE.