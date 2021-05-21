Slack is fixing one of its most irritating features

Online collaboration platform Slack appears to finally fixed one of its potentially most annoying features on its web and mobile platform.

As spotted by The Verge, when you're setting a status on Slack, such as being in a meeting, or out of the office, there is now an option to pause notifications whilst you're in this setting.

This should stop users from being pinged or bothered with pop-ups and noisy alerts when on a conference call, conducting an interview, or even when out of the office.

Slack notifications

Previously, turning off notifications in Slack required navigating through an entirely seperate menu, with this new feature helping users quickly toggle alerts on and off.

Slack told The Verge that the feature is currently rolling out to all users, so you should see it appear soon.

The company has been introducing a number of upgrades and updates to Slack in recent months as it looks to keep pace with rivals such as Google Workspace and Microsoft 365.

Earlier this year, Slack added a number of audio-focused new features as it looks to offer users a growing number of ways to stay in touch at work. This includes a feature for leaving audio messages for contacts on the service in an attempt to kill off traditional voicemail.

Slack will also soon look to offer drop-in conversation rooms where users can quickly enter and exit a chat without needing to schedule an official meeting or even make a call - similar to the increasingly popular Clubhouse app.

Slack is also adding "stories" similar to those seen on Instagram and Facebook, although it's not known yet how exactly this will fit into the platform's workplace-themed approach.

Via The Verge