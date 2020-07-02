Sheffield United vs Tottenham live stream: watch today's Premier League match online

The European qualification hopes of two top Premier League teams are on the line at Bramall Lane tonight - and our guide explains all the ways to live stream Sheffield United vs Tottenham. Watch the latest Premier League fixtures and action online from anywhere in the world this Thursday.

Prior to the Prem restart, Sheffield United seemed genuine contenders for automatic Champions League qualification. But a run of damaging defeats since has seen the Blades' dream evaporate - and defeat to Arsenal on Sunday has also seen them exit the FA Cup.

Up until this point, it had been a season to remember for Chris Wilder's team, and he'll be keen to get things back on track here at home and rekindle his side's European hopes.

Sheffield United vs Tottenham live stream Tonight's match is on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, with coverage beginning at 5.30pm BST ahead of an 6pm kick-off. For those without Sky, a great value Now TV Sky Sports Pass is currently £10 off and will sort you out. In the US, action starts at 1pm ET/10am PT and a FREE 14-day Sling Blue trial will let you watch Sheffield vs Tottenham on NBCSN for nothing today.

Spurs looked much improved in their 2-0 win over local rivals West Ham last week and boss Jose Mourinho will be encouraged by the progress his side appear to be making, with the victory pushing them up to seventh in the Premier League table.

Key for the London side's push for a top-5 finish and Champions League spot will inevitably be the form of Harry Kane - and against the Hammers, the England striker looked to be shedding some of the rust that has built up after his long injury lay off.

Read on as our guide explains how to get a reliable Sheffield United vs Tottenham live stream and watch all the Premier League action online today.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Tottenham from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to watch your local Premier League coverage just like you would at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in specific Sheffield United vs Tottenham live streams being tied to specific regions.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet problem and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best currently available. ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30-day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out ExpressVPN and get 3 months FREE when you sign up for an annual plan. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for football - there's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming sport like today's Sheffield United vs Tottenham match.

How to live stream Sheffield United vs Tottenham in the UK

Thursday's early game will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from Sheffield beginning at 5.30pm BST ahead of an 6pm kick-off. If you're not a Sky subscriber, fear not - you can still easily watch Sheffield United vs Tottenham online or on TV. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day - though the Monthly Pass is much better value and now just £25. It will let you watch all of the Premier League matches being aired by Sky for the rest of the 2019/20 season - plus F1 racing, PGA Tour golf, and a whole lot more. if you're from the UK but happen to away from home, you can get your usual Sheffield United vs Tottenham live stream from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow the instructions above.

FREE Sheffield United vs Tottenham live: how to watch in the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 Premier League season and kick-off for Sheffield United vs Tottenham is at 1pm ET or 10am PT today, with live coverage on NBCSN. If you don't have cable, then one of the most affordable ways to tune in to all the Premier League action is via streaming service Sling. NBCSN is available as part of its $30 a month Sling Blue package - which normally costs $30 a month but is currently offering a FREE 2-WEEK TRIAL that means you can watch Sheffield United vs Tottenham without dropping a dime today. If you subscribe to a US streaming service but find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the bunch.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Tottenham for FREE in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. This means the network will show all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Sheffield United and Spurs, with kick-off set for 1pm ET / 10am PT. Better still, there's a 1-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Sheffield vs Tottenham: watch online in Australia

Optus Sports now has the exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live Down Under – including this game between Sheffield United and Tottenham Hotspur. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. Anyone from Australia who wants to tune in to Optus Sport but can't because they're abroad can use one of the best VPNs as mentioned above. Kick-off in Australia is at 3am AEST on Friday, July 3.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Tottenham in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the Premier League in NZ, and you can watch a Sheffield United vs Tottenham live at 5am NZST on the morning of Friday, July 3. It offers a one-month free trial that will get you coverage of every remaining Premier League match this season, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Tottenham online in India

In India, Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games and this match pitting Sheffield United vs Tottenham kicks off just after midnight at 10.30pm IST (New Delhi time) on Thursday night. You've probably guessed the alternative for Indians abroad by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.

Sheffield United vs Tottenham: latest team news and H2H results

Home side Sheffield are set to be without Jack O'Connell and John Lundstram for this match, with the latter picking up a shoulder injury early in the Blades' recent FA Cup defeat.

Spurs, meanwhile, have no fresh injury worries - however Juan Foyth, Japhet Tanganga and Troy Parrott all remain sidelined for this match.

The reverse fixture back in November saw the two teams play out a 1-1 draw, with George Baldock's fortuitous equaliser salvaging a point for the Blades, after Son Heung-Min had opened the scoring.