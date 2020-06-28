Sheffield United vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch the FA Cup quarter-final online

The FA Cup often provides a respite for Premiership clubs struggling to fulfil their potential in the league - and that's certainly the case with today's 6th round clash at Bramall Lane. Hosts Sheffield United and visitors Arsenal will both be keen to put their poor restart form to one side, as the winner of this quarter-final clash will move one step closer to ending the 2019/20 season with a shot at silverware. It's an intriguing match-up to say the least - follow our guide below and we'll tell you all the ways you can get a free FA Cup live stream in some countries, and watch Sheffield United vs Arsenal in this quarter-final encounter from anywhere in the world.

Sheffield United vs Arsenal - FA Cup live stream Today's match at Bramall Lane is being shown in the UK on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 12.30pm BST ahead of a 1pm kick-off. Grab a great value BT Sport Monthly Pass to tune in without committing to a lengthy contract. Brits abroad can easily tune in to the match by using our first-choice VPN, which offers a 30-day money back guarantee.

The home side's outside chances of Champions League qualification have all but evaporated after a dire run of Premier League restart results, that has seen them draw against struggling Aston Villa and get brushed aside 3-0 by both Man United and Newcastle.

Blades boss Chris Wilder will welcome the change of focus this game brings and may now concentrate on this tournament as a means of ending on a high, following a wonderful first season back in the top flight.

They may also fancy their chances against an Arsenal side that have made a similarly shaky return to action. Having played out demoralising defeats to Man City and Brighton, Mikel Arteta's men did at least stop the rot with a 2-0 away win over in-form Southampton on Thursday.

Nevertheless, the Gunners will have had one less day to recover than the Blades between matches, and with a with a ruinous injury list for Arteta to deal with, which now includes keeper Bernd Leno and defender Pablo Mari, the home side will likely be looked upon as slight favourites for this tie.

Read on for your guide to getting a free Sheffield United vs Arsenal FA Cup live stream and watch this quarter-final clash from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the FA Cup from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to watch your local FA Cup coverage, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in certain streaming services and content being tied to specific regions. However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this problem and is remarkably easy to set up. Here's how it works.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location - handy when you want to access the streaming services you normally use and pay in your home country. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. ExpressVPN (which also comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Sign up for an annual plan you'll get an extra 3-months thrown in for FREE, so check out ExpressVPN today to save and watch all the football online. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for watching sport There's loads you can do with these clever bits of software, from watching Netflix in other countries to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming sport like Sheffield United vs Arsenal today.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Arsenal: live stream the FA Cup quarter-final in the UK

This FA Cup quarter-final showdown is being aired exclusively on BT Sport 1, BT Sport Extra 1 and BT Sport Ultimate in 4K with coverage beginning at 12.30pm BST ahead of an 1pm kick-off. It'll cost you just £10 a month to subscribe if you're already a BT landline or broadband customer, but this price increases to £16 a month if you have Sky TV with BT Broadband. Similarly, if you have Sky TV and TalkTalk TV and don't have BT Broadband, this cost rises to £29.99. If you’re looking to stream the game, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. You'll find the best deals with our dedicated BT Sport offers and packages guide. And now BT has finally introduced a standalone BT Sport Monthly Pass, that let's you pay £25 regardless of what other subscriptions you have. If you're BT Sport subscriber but find yourself outside the UK this Sunday then you'll need to download a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Arsenal: free live stream in Canada

In Canada, Sportsnet is where to turn for all your FA Cup coverage, with today's Sheffield United vs Arsenal kick-off time set for 8am ET / 5am PT. You can watch Sportsnet online at no extra charge if you already subscribe to the channel as part of your TV package - or access it on a streaming-only basis with plans starting from just CA$9.99 a month. Check out all of the options here. For even more English soccer action, streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada - and there's plenty still to come, with fixtures taking place nearly every day. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in to their service of choice regardless of their geography.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Arsenal: live stream the FA Cup in the US

ESPN has the exclusive US rights to this season's FA Cup matches - so today's Sheffield United vs Arsenal game will be aired on its linear TV channel and the ESPN+ streaming service. Kick-off is at 8am ET / 5am PT. Cord-cutters have a couple of good options to consider, including grabbing a Hulu + Live TV package. It costs $54.99 a month but is a complete cable replacement service, coming with ESPN for FA Cup matches as well as NBC and NBCSN for all your live Premier League needs. There's even a FREE 1-week trial on offer so you can see if it's right for you. Beyond that, ESPN linear is also available via Sling TV as part of its Orange bundle - try it for FREE today to watch Sheffield United vs Arsenal without paying a penny.

How to watch the FA Cup in Australia: Sheffield United vs Arsenal live stream

As in the States, ESPN owns the rights to FA Cup coverage in Australia - but if you don't have it as part of your Foxtel TV package, you can access it just as easily via Kayo Sports. This great value over-the-top service will let you stream loads of quality sport - including Australia's own NRL and AFL footy competitions, as well as Spain's La Liga and F1 from July. All this for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Better still, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you can check it out for yourself, no strings attached. The only difference between the two tiers is the amount of screens you can stream to simultaneously - two on Kayo basic and three on Kayo premium. We probably don't need to point this out, but if you've got mates or family who also to watch sport online, both deals break down extremely tidily on a per person basis. Kayo is available on nearly all modern devices including Android and iOS mobiles, Macs, PC, Chromecast, select smart TVs and Android TVs, PCs and Macs, and Telstra TV boxes, with console support listed as "coming soon". Anyone from Australia who wants to stream just like they would at home, but can't because they're abroad, can use one of the best VPNs we mention above. Kick-off time for Sheffield United vs Arsenal in Australia is 10pm AEST late on Sunday night.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Arsenal: live stream the FA Cup in New Zealand

FA Cup coverage in New Zealand is provided by Sky Sport. Sheffield United vs Arsenal is being aired on Sky Sport 7 , with kick-off at 12am. Sky Sport is available in New Zealand as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Kiwis away from the islands can use the VPN route described above to tune in to their service of choice just like they would at home.

How to watch the FA Cup in India

In India, it's the Sony Pictures Sports Network and more specifically its Sony Ten channels that host FA Cup coverage live in the subcontinent. Kick-off for Sheffield United vs Arsenal in the FA Cup quarter-finals is 5.30pm IST (New Delhi time) this evening. You've probably guessed the alternative for Indians abroad by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.