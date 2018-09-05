Save on gaming PCs, laptops and CPUs with these Intel Gamer Days deals

In case you missed your chance to save on gaming PCs, laptops and components during Labor Day, you’ll be glad to know there are still plenty of online deals, thanks to the inaugural Intel Intel Gamer Days celebration.

For the next two weeks – until September 16 – you’ll be able to save on gaming hardware from a variety of retailers including Dell, Falcon Northwest, Newegg, Microcenter and may more.

Now, these aren’t just deals on clearance items, either. You’ll find the latest and greatest gaming hardware here like the Limited Edition Intel Core i7-8086K processor, Nvidia GTX 1070 Ti graphics card and hot, new gaming computers.

With bundles and other discounts coming from 31 different partners, there’s a lot to dig into here, but we’ve cherry picked some of the very best deals you can take advantage of this Intel Gamer Days 2018.

Intel Core i7-8700K: was $379, now $339 at Amazon

Save $39 on this Intel Coffee Lake flagship processor – with all six of its cores – while you still have time. View Deal

HP Omen Desktop PC: was $1,649, now $1,199

HP is offering an incredible $450 discount on this top of nearly top of the line desktop PC equipped with an Intel Core i7-8700 processor and Nvidia GTX 1070.View Deal

Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop: was $999, now $749

This gaming desktop was already affordable and, now with a $250 discount, it’s even more accessible than ever.View Deal

Razer Blade Pro: was $2,299, now $1,999

Here’s your chance to save $300 on of the thinnest 17-inch gaming laptops in the industry, complete with an Nvidia GTX 1060 graphics chip.View Deal

On top of the discounts, the Intel Gamer Days landing page also includes giveaways for five anniversary edition Intel Core i7-8086K processors and trips to Intel Extreme Masters esports events around the world.