Save big on some of the best gaming processors with these Prime Day CPU deals

If you're looking to build a gaming PC on Amazon Prime Day, finding a good CPU deal is a big deal – especially with how expensive graphics cards are right now. Luckily, Intel's 10th-generation Core processors have some pretty sweet deals right now.
For Amazon Prime Day, you can get the Intel Core i7-10700KF for just $239, which is probably the best CPU deal you're going to find for Prime Day. And, if you need an integrated GPU, you can get the Intel Core i7-10700K for just a bit more at $259. And, if you're going to need some extra multi-threaded performance, you can get the Intel Core i9-10850K for just $314.
While all three of these processors are last-generation tech, they're still definitely worth a look, especially at this price. To put it in perspective, the Intel Core i7-10700KF is just a bit slower than the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, but this Prime Day deal makes it a full $160 cheaper. That's more cash you can put down towards a new graphics card.
The only real downside to going with one of these 10th-gen Intel processors is that you're not going to get PCIe 4.0 compatibility. But, realistically speaking, we're still a couple years away from that becoming noticeable in day-to-day workloads.
If you're not in the US, we went ahead and included the best processor deals you can find during Prime Day below, no matter where you are.
