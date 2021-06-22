Save big on some of the best gaming processors with these Prime Day CPU deals

If you're looking to build a gaming PC on Amazon Prime Day, finding a good CPU deal is a big deal – especially with how expensive graphics cards are right now. Luckily, Intel's 10th-generation Core processors have some pretty sweet deals right now.

For Amazon Prime Day, you can get the Intel Core i7-10700KF for just $239, which is probably the best CPU deal you're going to find for Prime Day. And, if you need an integrated GPU, you can get the Intel Core i7-10700K for just a bit more at $259. And, if you're going to need some extra multi-threaded performance, you can get the Intel Core i9-10850K for just $314.

Best value Intel Core i7-10700KF Desktop Processor 8 Cores, 125W, up to 5.1GHz Unlocked, Intel 400 Series Chipset: $361.00 $239.99 at Amazon

Save 34% - Take advantage deal before it's too late. The Intel Core i7-10700K includes eight cores and 16 threads and is compatible with the Intel 400 series chipset-based motherboards. Supports Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology and Intel Optane Memory. View Deal

While all three of these processors are last-generation tech, they're still definitely worth a look, especially at this price. To put it in perspective, the Intel Core i7-10700KF is just a bit slower than the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, but this Prime Day deal makes it a full $160 cheaper. That's more cash you can put down towards a new graphics card.

The only real downside to going with one of these 10th-gen Intel processors is that you're not going to get PCIe 4.0 compatibility. But, realistically speaking, we're still a couple years away from that becoming noticeable in day-to-day workloads.

Intel Core i7-10700K Desktop Processor 8 Cores, 125W, up to 5.1GHz Unlocked, Intel 400 Series Chipset: $387.00 $239.99 at Amazon

Save 33% - You won't find a deal like this often so get it before it's too late. The Intel Core i7-10700K includes eight cores and 16 threads and is compatible with the Intel 400 series chipset-based motherboards. Supports Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology and Intel Optane Memory. View Deal

Intel Core i9-10850K | $399 $314 at Amazon

Out of stock - While the Intel Core i9-10900K was the Comet Lake flagship, the slightly binned Core i9-10850K is basically the same chip, just with a a lower max turbo boost. But at 5.2GHz instead of 5.3GHz, you're going to get pretty much the same performance, just at a lower price.

View Deal

