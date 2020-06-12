Save big on Nintendo Switch games as part of Nintendo’s massive Summer sale

If you’re looking for some new Nintendo Switch deals, you should head over to the eShop and check out Nintendo’s Summer Game sale if you're in the US. There's also a great sale taking place on the European eShop called the Digital Days sale.

You can save up to 30% on some of the best Nintendo Switch games such as Mario Tennis Aces (now $41.99), New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (30% off) and Super Mario Party (also $41.99), and there’s also some massive savings to be had on some notable indie and third-party games.

In the Digital Days sale, Diablo 3: Eternal Collection is 50% off its usual price, as is Spyro Reignited (which is only £17.49) and Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy (also 50% off). There’s even deeper discounts on Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (63% off), Unravel Two (75% off) and Bastion (80% off).

Make room

You might want to expand your storage on Nintendo Switch to store all these great new games, as it only comes with 32GB of internal storage. There’s some great deals to be had on micro SD cards, and we’ve rounded up the best micro SD cards for Nintendo Switch to save you scouring the internet.

The Nintendo Switch is continuing to be a hot property this summer, but there's still stock to be found if you know where to look (and luckily for you, we do). You might struggle to find Ring Fit Adventure, though, as the game is consistently in high demand.