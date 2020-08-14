Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 release date may be sooner than we first expected

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 was unveiled alongside the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, but we didn't hear anything about the price or a release date. That release date may be sooner rather than later, if a new leak is to be believed.

According to Twitter leaker Evan Blass, who has recently been accurate with leaked Samsung details, the company is set to open pre-orders on September 2.

It will then put the phone on open sale from September 18. This is believed to be information for the US, and it's not entirely clear if this will be applicable all over the world for markets like the UK or Australia.

What we know about Galaxy Z Fold 2

This matches a similar leak a few weeks ago where Korean media claimed the Galaxy Z Fold 2 would go on sale on September 18.

Samsung has already confirmed it's hosting an event to properly unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 2 on September 1, so September 2 for pre-orders also makes sense as the company often waits a day to open the flood gates.

We're hoping to learn about all the new upgrades in detail on September 1, and we're also anticipating learning the price of the upcoming foldable too.

There's lots left to learn about the Galaxy Z Fold 2 as the company didn't share lots of information alongside the Note 20 devices. If you're excited about the new foldable, be sure to check back here on September 1 for what we learn.

