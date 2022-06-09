Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 launch dates leaked, and there's not long to wait

Audio player loading…

The next big Samsung launch could be just two months away if the latest leak is right, as apparently the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will both be unveiled on August 10.

That’s according to Jon Prosser (opens in new tab) – a leaker with a mixed track record but who’s generally been reliable in recent months.

That’s not all we’ll apparently see on August 10 though, as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will also supposedly be unveiled on that date.

That’s not when you’ll actually be able to buy these devices though, with August 26 being the release date, and a new lavender color for the Samsung Galaxy S22 will apparently also launch then.

Prosser also has information on the colors these other gadgets will be available in, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 apparently landing in graphite, bora purple, pink gold, and blue shades, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 coming in phantom black, green, and beige.

As for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, the 40mm version of that is supposedly landing in phantom black, silver, and pink gold shades, while the 44mm model is said to be launching in phantom black, silver, and sapphire colors, and the 46mm Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will apparently be sold in just phantom black and silver.

While we’d take all of this with a pinch of salt there’s nothing unbelievable here, and an August launch has always looked likely as that’s when Samsung typically launches devices in these lines.

Analysis: the beginning of the next busy period

This August 10 announcement – if that is indeed the date – could be the first in a flurry of big tech unveilings.

Following that we’ll likely see the iPhone 14 line plus the Apple Watch 8 and possibly some new iPads in September, with September 13 being a leaked date we’ve heard.

Then in October it’s likely that Google will fully unveil the Pixel 7, the Pixel 7 Pro, and the Pixel Watch. In amongst all that we might also see some other reasonably high-profile smartphones, such as the OnePlus 10T and the Xiaomi 12T.

So if Samsung’s August 10 announcements don’t excite you, there should be plenty more around the corner.