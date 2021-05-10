Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 foldables tipped to launch in August

Samsung has plenty of exciting phones on the way – the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy S21 FE – but when exactly are we going to get to see them all? A new leak might offer some clues for all three of these upcoming handsets.

A report from Chinese outlet ITHome (via GizmoChina) says the Z Flip 3, the Z Fold 3, and the S21 FE are all going to make an official appearance in August, which fits in with some of the rumors we've been hearing up to this point.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 launched in January, a month earlier than the S series phones usually appear, which has made predicting Samsung's 2021 roadmap quite tricky. We have seen some leaks on these launch dates – one particularly detailed leak put the Galaxy S21 FE launch date on August 19, but didn't mention the Galaxy Z Flip 3 or the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

For reference, the Galaxy S20 FE launched in October 2020, the 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip launched in July 2020, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 launched in August 2020. The Fold 3 would be right on schedule then for August 2021, while the others would be appearing earlier or later in the year than their predecessors.

Take Note

Most previous rumors have suggested that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Fold 3 would launch together, and the fact that Samsung has adjusted the numbering to match backs up that theory. It's plausible that the Galaxy S21 FE would launch at the same time too.

There's another consideration to bear in mind though: the (probable) lack of a Galaxy Note 21 this year. That device usually launches every year in August (as the Galaxy Note 20 did), so it's understandable that Samsung would want to plug a gap in its launch schedule.

With stylus support rumored to be coming to at least one Samsung foldable this year, the Z Flip 3 and the Z Fold 3 could be seen as replacements for the Galaxy Note 21 in some ways – high-end, expensive handsets aimed at power users and professionals, with the best components and design that Samsung can pull together.

All these little clues make us inclined to believe that an August launch could well be on the cards for these three upcoming Samsung phones – and of course as soon as an official launch event is confirmed, we'll let you know.