Samsung Galaxy Watch release date, price, news and features

The Samsung Galaxy Watch is the name of the latest smartwatch from Samsung, finally putting to rest rumors that the wearable was going to be called the Samsung Gear S4 or Samsung Gear Sport 2.

The Galaxy Watch comes in two different sizes – 42mm and 46mm – and was announced alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. The new watch is set to be on sale nearer the end of August.

Details about the Samsung Galaxy Watch are so far scant, but we're updating this article during today's Samsung launch event in New York, so head back soon for a hands-on review of the new watch. In the meantime, this is what we know so far...

The Samsung Galaxy Watch was just announced at the latest Samsung Unpacked event in New York, but we don't currently have a release date or a price.

Based on the rumors before the event, we'd expect Samsung to launch the watch on August 24 alongside the Galaxy Note 9 phone. We hope Samsung will share details of the release date later in the press conference, and that we'll be able to share the date with you soon.

Pricing isn't clear either yet, but we can estimate – the Samsung Gear S3 cost $349/£349 (around AU$475) at launch, and we expect the Galaxy Watch to be around that price.

Is this the Samsung Gear S4?

In a way. This is the device long rumored to be called the Samsung Gear S4, but instead the company has had a rebrand and called its latest smartwatch the Galaxy Watch.

It's very much a successor to the Gear S3 and Gear Sport with similar design and specs, instead the company just gave it a different name to the Gear S4 instead.

Samsung Galaxy Watch design and display

The Galaxy Watch comes in two sizes, which are either 42mm or 46mm.

Focusing on the larger watch for now, it weighs 63g without the strap and comes in at 46 x 49 x 13mm. The watch is silver, and there aren't any other color options. You can choose from official 22mm straps in black, blue or grey.

The smaller variant is 49g without its strap and has dimensions of 41.9 x 45.7 x 12.7mm. You've got the choice of Midnight Black or Rose Gold.

Strap colors are black, grey, red yellow, purple, beige or brown, plus you can use other 22mm straps if you don't fancy the colors directly from Samsung.

Both versions of the watch come with a rotating bezel, which is a unique way of interacting with a smartwatch that we've seen on previous Samsung devices. Samsung said you've got the choice of 60,000 watch faces to use with your watch.

It's also swim ready with waterproofing up to 5 meters. There's an AMOLED screen on the watch, but we don't currently know the screen size for either watch or the resolution.

As for the display, the larger of the two watches comes with a 1.3-inch circular AMOLED, while the smaller comes with a 1.2-inch screen. Both have a resolution of 360 x 360 and are protected by Corning Gorilla DX+ tech.

Samsung Galaxy Watch battery life and power

Samsung said on stage that you can use the Galaxy Watch for seven days without having to recharge it. Exactly how big the battery is or what that'll translate to in real life remains to be seen.

It may be this is a low energy mode version that will turn off some of the main Galaxy Watch features. What's interesting is the battery cell differences in each of the watches.

The 46mm has a huge 472mAh battery, while the smaller one is only a 270mAh cell. If that 42mm one can do a whole seven days from that size cell, we'd be surprised.

There's an LTE version of the watch, which means you'll be able to get all of your notifications and more even if you don't have your phone on you while you're out and about.

You'll have to have an LTE plan enabled for you to do this though, so it may cost you a bit each month. Both versions of the watch will have 4GB of internal memory too.

Inside the watch is an Exynos 9110 dual core 1.15GHz chipset, which is a brand new piece of tech we haven't seen in any device before. The 4G version comes with 1.5GB of RAM, while there's 768MB of RAM inside the smaller one.

It'll be interesting to see if there's a major difference in terms of power during our full review.

Samsung Galaxy Watch fitness features

Stress management is a new feature on the watch. It'll keep an eye on your heart rate, and if it's too high it'll give you a notification to sit down and have a breather.

For fitness, the watch will automatically detect the workouts you're doing, plus there are many more including cycling, yoga and more.

The watch comes with sleep tracking features as well. Samsung claims this will give you the power to monitor and manage your sleep, but it's not clear what the company has brought to the watch over the Gear Sport.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Bixby

Bixby was mentioned on stage briefly during the Galaxy Watch segment, and it seems the new voice assistant will be coming to the watch too. Exactly how that will work is unclear, but it's likely to replace the S Voice features and allow you to speak to your watch.