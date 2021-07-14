Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic listed early on Amazon

Thanks to leaks and rumors we have a good idea of what to expect from the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (previously thought of as the Galaxy Watch Active 4) and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, but now many details have essentially been confirmed, as both wearables have been listed by a retailer ahead of their announcement.

Amazon Canada is the store in question, and the listings include images of the watches, which match what we’ve seen before. Basically, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has a substantial body with a rotating bezel, while the standard Galaxy Watch 4 has a sleeker, sporty look, making it a successor to the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2.

You can see some of these images below, but what’s perhaps more interesting are some of the details included on these listings. For one thing, they give us an idea of the price, with a 42mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic apparently costing CAD $428 (around $340 / £245 / AU$460), while the 46mm model is listed at CAD $464 (roughly $370 / £270 / AU$500).

Image 1 of 2 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (Image credit: Amazon / Samsung) Image 2 of 2 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (Image credit: Amazon / Samsung)

As for the standard Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, that’s said to come in at CAD $310 (approximately $250 / £180 / AU$330) for the 40mm version and CAD $347 (around $275 / £200 / AU$370) for a 44mm one. Though of course we wouldn’t expect exact conversions, and those are lower than the rumored prices we’ve heard.

Other details include a stainless steel body for both sizes of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, and an aluminum one for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, with the smaller models of both said to have a 1.19-inch screen and the larger ones said to have a 1.36-inch one.

The watches are also both listed as having Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, body composition analysis, advanced sleep tracking, V02 Max, blood oxygen monitoring, and a heart rate monitor.

Finally, the release date is apparently August 27, which adds up given that we’re expecting these wearables to be announced on August 11.

While we’d still take these listings with a pinch of salt, since they could contain errors or placeholder information, it’s likely that most of this at least is accurate. And given Samsung’s recent clamping down on leaks, it’s probably not too happy that one of the world’s biggest retailers is behind one of them.

Via GSM Arena