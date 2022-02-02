Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 marketing materials and price leak reveal almost everything

Audio player loading…

Hot on the heels of a massive Samsung Galaxy S22 leak, there’s now a similar one for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 range, including detailed marketing materials for all three upcoming slates.

This leak comes from the same source too, namely Evan Blass, who has an excellent track record for this stuff. As with the Samsung Galaxy S22 though, while this leak is extensive it doesn’t tell us much that we hadn’t already heard, as the Galaxy Tab S8 and its siblings have already been extensively leaked.

According to this latest leak, the Tab S8 has an 11-inch 1600 x 2560 LCD screen, an 8,000mAh battery, dimensions of 253.8 x 165.3 x 6.3mm, and a weight of 503g. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus meanwhile is said to have a 12.4-inch 1752 x 2800 AMOLED screen, a 10,090mAh battery, dimensions of 285 x 185 x 5.7mm, and a weight of 572g.

Then there’s the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, which apparently has a 14.6-inch 1848 x 2960 AMOLED screen, an 11,200mAh battery, dimensions of 326.4 x 208.6 x 6.3mm, and a weight of 728g. All three tablets are also listed as having a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 45W charging, expandable storage, and an S Pen stylus in the box.

While we’d take these claims with a pinch of salt, given how reputable the source is and how convincing the materials look, we’re almost certain that this is all accurate.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series official EURO prices:S8 8/128: 749S8 8/256: 799S8 8/128 5G: 899S8 8/256 5G: 949S8+ 8/128: 949S8+ 8/256: 999S8+ 8/128 5G: 1099S8+ 8/256 5G: 1149S8 Ultra 8/128: 1149S8 Ultra 16/512: 1449S8 Ultra 8/128 5G: 1299S8 Ultra 16/512 5G: 1599 pic.twitter.com/A8Dx96L4pTFebruary 1, 2022 See more

That’s not the only Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 leak either, as Roland Quandt (another great leaker) has revealed what’s apparently the official prices in euros.

This puts the starting price of the standard Tab S8 at €749 (around $845 / £625 / AU$1,185), with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus starting at €949 (roughly $1,070 / £790 / AU$1,500), and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra starting at €1,149 (approximately $1,300 / £960 / AU$1,820).

That’s with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM in each case, but there are other configurations with more memory and with 5G, which increase the price, as you can see above. We won’t break all of these down though as conversions are never entirely accurate anyway.

Spec details were also included here, and they both match the above and other recent leaks, so this is all looking highly likely.

The Tab S8 sounds a lot like the Tab S7 (Image credit: TechRadar)

Analysis: only the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra looks truly new

Based on what we’ve heard so far (which is basically everything), the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus sound remarkably similar to their predecessors.

Sure, they have new chipsets, but their screens, battery size and charging speeds are all the same, and it’s not like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 range is lacking in power anyway. So upgrading might not actually feel like much of an upgrade.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, though, has no predecessor, and with a bigger screen and battery than any of Samsung’s current slates, it could be an appealing buy, particularly for anyone who wants something like an iPad Pro but not made by Apple.