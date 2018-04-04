Samsung Galaxy S9 Mini seemingly just benchmarked with mid-range specs

We weren't expecting a Samsung Galaxy S9 Mini, yet we might be getting one, as a phone rumored to be just that has been benchmarked.

Carrying the model number SM-G8750, the mystery phone passed through Geekbench, revealing that it has an octa-core Snapdragon 660 chipset, 4GB of RAM and Android 8.0 Oreo.

That's all very mid-range, as are its benchmark scores, with a single-core result of 1,619 and a multi-core score of 5,955.

That's not surprising, as Samsung's mini range has always been mid-range despite sharing names with the company's flagships. So don't expect a shrunken version of the Samsung Galaxy S9.

This could be a new entry in Samsung's mini range. Credit: Geekbench

Don't count on it

However, we're still not entirely convinced that this even is the Samsung Galaxy S9 Mini, as Samsung hasn't launched a mini model since the Samsung Galaxy S5 Mini. Indeed, it hasn't needed to, as the company's A range fills a similar spot in the market.

Plus, the name Galaxy S9 Mini isn't actually used anywhere in the benchmark, all we have is the model number, so it's possible this is a different phone altogether.

If Samsung really does have a Galaxy S9 Mini in the works we'd expect to hear more about it soon, but don't hold your breath.

Via FoneArena