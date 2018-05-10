Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus may soon come in new burgundy shade

It's not confirmed, but it looks like we'll be seeing the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus in a new color soon, as leaked press shots show it in an unannounced burgundy shade.

The images come from Twitter user @UniverseIce, and while we're unable to confirm their veracity, they do dovetail with renders of the phone that appeared on Samsung China recently.

The Chinese offering is in conjunction with Yves Saint Laurent, which isn't quite in the same arena as Apple's (Product) Red variant of its iPhone 8.

The new photos were posted on Twitter and Weibo, and seem pretty legitimate, so it seems that the new shade is coming.

But where it will be appearing is the big question – these seem to be for China only at the moment, and the burgundy version of the Samsung Galaxy S8 only appeared in South Korea and India.

It's always curious to see how brands (other than Apple) limit the colors offered to different regions, when in many cases they'd likely be a popular choice worldwide.

It's also interesting that Samsung is releasing this option so soon after the launch of the S9 pair – the burgundy S8 didn't appear until much later in 2017.

We'll keep an eye on whether this lands in other parts of the world, but for now it seems that the YSL deal is keeping this fancy color locked to China.