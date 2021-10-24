Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra design shown off in backplate leak

Based on the leaks we've seen so far, it looks as though the Ultra model of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is going to look significantly different to the other editions – and a leaked image purporting to show the backplate of the Galaxy S22 Ultra offers more evidence.

Appearing on Chinese social media platform Weibo (via Android Authority), the unverified picture shows off a black backplate with five holes, arranged in a P pattern. Presumably, the rear camera lenses and flash would poke through the gaps.

This is slightly different to the design shown off in previous leaks, which had an entire P-shaped cut out. It seems as though the rear camera module design sported by the standard Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Plus will be different again.

The Note Ultra?

Based on everything we've heard so far, it would appear that the Galaxy S22 Ultra is shaping up to be something of a replacement for the Galaxy Note – remember that there wasn't a Galaxy Note 21 last year, and a Galaxy Note 22 seems unlikely.

It's rumored to be coming with an S Pen slot, and more of a flatter, Note-esque design than the other handsets in the Galaxy S22 series. We've even heard murmurings that the Galaxy S22 Ultra could actually be called the Galaxy Note 22 Ultra when it launches.

We'll have to wait and see how many of these rumors and predictions are right. It was thought that the Galaxy S22 series would be launching in January 2022, a year after the Galaxy 21 phones saw the light of day, but they could end up arriving later than that.

Analysis: the Galaxy S22 series is one to watch

The Galaxy S21 series. (Image credit: Samsung)

Like just about everyone else in the electronics industry, Samsung has had a difficult 2020 and 2021, but all the indications are that it could be back with a bang in 2022 – starting with its flagship Galaxy S22 series of handsets.

We've seen plenty of Galaxy S22 leaks and rumors at this stage, and it sounds as though the Ultra edition is going to become even more distinct from the other models in the Galaxy S range when 2022 rolls around. That may or may not coincide with a name change to emphasize its position as a Note replacement.

With the iPhone 13 and the Pixel 6 now out in the wild, the Galaxy S22 series is a chance for Samsung to raise its smartphone game again – with next-gen chipsets and processors for 2022, and all the usual Samsung ingredients (such as superb OLED screens).

As a whole, the Galaxy S22 series should offer a choice of configurations across a range of price points, appealing – in theory – to a wide range of potential buyers. With the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 available for those who want something even more innovative (and expensive), the Galaxy S22 phones have a real chance to shine.