Samsung Galaxy S22 leaked colors have us excited

We’re not expecting the Samsung Galaxy S22 range until at least January, but we already have an idea of the colors you might be able to buy the phones in, and one shade in particular has caught our attention.

According to GalaxyClub, the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus will come in white, black, rose gold, and green shades, while the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will land in white, black, and dark red colors.

Of those, the green shade isn’t found on the Samsung Galaxy S21 range, and this site claims that the rose gold color looks different to the Galaxy S21 range’s pink color, so that might be new for this year too (though there is also a gold Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus which could be similar).

The white and dark red colors for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra meanwhile would both be different from those offered by the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

GalaxyClub adds that the dark red color might be as dark as the green version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, but it sounds like that’s just speculation.

The site also adds some caveats, noting that things could change, that there might well be other colors as well, and that these shades might not all land in all regions. So we’d take all of this with a pinch of salt for now.

Opinion: sign us up for dark red

While this leak may not prove accurate, we really hope that at least a dark red Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra gets launched, as that could add a much-needed splash of color to the Ultra range.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is only available in very plain shades, including black, silver, titanium, navy and brown, and as we’ve highlighted in the past, premium phones in general tend to be sold in very muted, arguably boring colors.

Dark red of course going by its very name wouldn’t be bright and flashy – it would be dark, but it would still likely be a more unusual and interesting choice than buyers of the S21 Ultra have, and it’s one that we really want to see.

