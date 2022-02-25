Samsung Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 pre-orders aren't showing up on time

Audio player loading…

Today is (in some countries at least) the launch date for the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 devices, and lots of people were anticipating their flashy new devices showing up at their doors... only to be disappointed.

That's right - not everyone's pre-orders have shown up. People on Reddit have reported their devices have been delayed last-minute, with people's delivery dates being pushed back to late-March in some cases, and April in other examples. Readers have also written to TechRadar to report this same issue.

We should point out that it sounds like this is affecting pre-orders for both the Galaxy Tab S8 and S22 lines, and various products in the ranges, not just one type of device. Saying that, there are plenty of people who have received their devices on time.

For people who were looking forward to their exciting new gadgets showing up on their doors, this isn't great news, especially with how much you're paying for them. It's also amusing that, according to some reports, Samsung is calling this a 'slight delay', which may be stretching the definition of the word 'slight'.

Analysis: why the delays?

We reached out to Samsung for comment, but didn't hear back by the time of publishing this article - we'll update you if that changes.

We don't know for sure why the Samsung Galaxy devices are having their delivery dates pushed back, but it could be for one big reason: popularity.

By some reports, the S22 phones are breaking pre-order expectations, at least in Samsung's home country of South Korea, and that could be indicative of a wider trend around the world.

So perhaps Samsung hadn't accounted for this level of popularity, and the logistics or manufacturing can't keep up.

That's just speculation, and we hope that, if your order was delayed, you don't have to wait too long.