Samsung Galaxy S21 FE listing reveals the specs in full

We’ve heard a lot about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE already, but now an almost complete specs list from a great source has reiterated some details, and filled in some gaps.

The source in question is TENAA - a Chinese telecommunications equipment certification center, which phones would have to be listed on before launching in China. Details found on this site are also usually accurate, and a listing for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE – spotted by SamMobile – has a whole lot of detail.

The listing mentions a 6.4-inch 1080 x 2340 Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, an in-screen fingerprint scanner, 5G, an IP68 rating (for water and dust resistance), a high-end Snapdragon 888 chipset, 8GB of RAM, a 4,500mAh battery, wireless charging, and 45W wired charging.

Similar snappers and expandable storage

It also mentions a triple-lens rear camera with a 12MP main one, a 12MP ultra-wide, and an 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. That camera setup sounds much the same as the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE’s, as does the 32MP selfie camera listed here.

There’s also mention of stereo speakers, 128GB or 256GB of storage, and a microSD card slot with support for cards of up to 256GB. However, SamMobile suggests that support for 1TB is more likely, so that 256GB capacity might be a mistake.

It’s worth noting also that the Snapdragon 888 chipset listed here might not be used everywhere in the world, since Samsung sometimes uses its own Exynos chipsets in certain regions, though the S20 FE got a Snapdragon everywhere.

We’d also take all of these specs with a pinch of salt for now, because while TENAA tends to be quite accurate, mistakes can still be made – as they may have been in the case of the microSD card capacity.

Still, much of this lines up with what we’ve heard before, so we’d think it’s at least mostly accurate - though it would make for only a small upgrade on the S20 FE, as most of these specs are very similar to that phone.

What’s not totally clear is when the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will actually launch, but the latest reports suggest October. Ahead of that, Samsung is expected to have a big launch for all sorts of other devices on August 11.

Via PocketNow