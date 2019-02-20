Samsung Galaxy S10 launch event live blog: we'll be live from Galaxy Unpacked

Matt Swider

Today's the day. Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked launch event is upon us, where we expect to see the smartphone maker unleash a number of devices onto the world, with the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy S10e likely to headline.

We'll be reporting live from the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, California where the Galaxy Unpacked event kicks off at 11am PT (2pm ET, 7pm GMT).

Our Samsung Galaxy S10 launch live blog starts now though, as there's plenty of rumors, leaks and speculation to whet your appetite ahead of today's announcement.