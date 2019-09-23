Samsung Galaxy Fold may launch in the US this week

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is already available in South Korea and the UK, but so far it has been unclear when it would be coming to the US.

A new leak from a support chat with an AT&T representative in the US may have given us our best hint yet at the US release date though, and it looks like it's coming later this week.

According to the chat - posted online by Evleaks, who is famous for accurate reports like this - the phone will be on sale from September 27 on the carrier. That's this coming Friday.

Samsung has yet to confirm that's the case, but we've asked the manufacturer to confirm when the Fold will be coming out and we'll hopefully be able to update you with the information very soon.

Samsung's Galaxy Fold is the first commercially available foldable handset from a major phone brand.

Whenever it comes to the US, it's set to be very expensive. In the UK, the phone is available on network EE where it only comes in its 5G variant and it will cost you over £100 a month to be able to get the phone.

If it's a similar price in the US that likely means you'll be spending well over $100 each month to own it.