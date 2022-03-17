Samsung Galaxy A13 announced as a super cheap phone with no shortage of cameras

Audio player loading…

Samsung has just unveiled a trio of new smartphones, namely the Samsung Galaxy A53, the Samsung Galaxy A33 and the Samsung Galaxy A13, with the last of those standing out by being by far the cheapest.

This handset costs just £179 (around $235 / AU$320), so it could be a contender for our list of the best cheap phones. Of course, it needs to do more than just 'not cost much' for that, but the specs look largely reasonable too.

For a start, the Samsung Galaxy A13 has a quad-lens camera, with a 50MP main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide one, a 2MP depth one, and a 2MP macro one, along with an 8MP camera on the front. While those 2MP sensors are likely to be little more than filler, a 50MP one at this price is promising.

The Galaxy A13 also has a 6.6-inch screen, an octa-core chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a microSD card slot, a 5,000mAh battery, and 15W charging. It runs Android 12, and comes in black, white, and blue shades. However what it doesn’t support is 5G – the Galaxy A33 and Galaxy A53 do though.

For more details on those two phones, check out our hands-on reviews linked above, while if you’re interested in the Samsung Galaxy A13 you’ll be able to pick it up from March 25 in the UK, with no US or Australian availability confirmed at the time of writing.

Analysis: not that A13, or that one

If the Samsung Galaxy A13 sounds familiar that’s probably because Samsung has already launched two of them.

First off there was the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G – a completely different phone which landed in the US in late 2021 and benefits from also offering 5G.

But then more recently there was another version of the Samsung Galaxy A13 4G. This one landed in India not long ago and is almost exactly the same phone as this latest model, just with faster 25W charging.

Why Samsung made this one small tweak for the UK release is unclear, but it certainly adds unnecessary confusion around what might otherwise be a compelling phone.