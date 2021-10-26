Samsung drops a big hint that the Galaxy S21 FE is still on the way

The story of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is a saga that has run and run and run all year – but there are signs that the phone is finally going to see the light of day before too long, including a hint from Samsung itself.

As spotted by noted tipster Roland Quandt (via GSMArena), support documents for the Samsung SM-G990B/DS device – believed to be the Galaxy S21 FE – have started popping up on various Samsung website portals around the world.

What makes this even more significant is that these same support pages were getting pulled from the web back in September. It would appear that Samsung has had a change of heart on the phone, and is now determined to push it out to the world after all.

See you in January

Going from all the evidence we've seen so far, it would appear that the chances of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE being canceled were at one stage very high indeed. Now though, the odds are in favor of the handset showing up in the next few months.

As you would expect from a 'Fan Edition' release from Samsung, the Galaxy S21 FE is expected to bring with it some of the power and performance of the Galaxy S21, while also cutting a few corners to come in at a lower price point.

The big question is: where does all of this leave the Samsung Galaxy S22? The upcoming flagship had been tipped for a January launch, but it sounds as though that may have been pushed back so that the Galaxy S21 FE can be unveiled in January 2022 instead.

Analysis: the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could still be a phone that matters

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

We've been writing about the Galaxy S21 FE since February, and between then and now it's been touch and go as to whether the handset would ever see the light of day. At times even Samsung itself hasn't seemed sure about the fate of this device.

Rumored launch dates – such as September 8 – came and went, and given the global chip shortage that all electronics companies are battling with, there was a point at which it felt as though the Galaxy S21 FE's window of opportunity had passed.

However, if indeed the phone is going to arrive in January 2022, it still has a role to play in the overall Samsung line-up. Pricing is going to be crucial, but a more affordable, slightly less powerful alternative to the Galaxy S22 series could be something that would appeal to a large number of buyers.

With Google pushing more towards the premium end of the market with the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, a well-priced Galaxy S21 FE might be able to hit the sweet spot between price and performance. As soon as the phone breaks cover, we'll bring you our verdict.