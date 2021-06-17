Salesforce announces major Work.com expansion

Salesforce has announced a major expansion to its Work.com platform as it looks to help support companies of all sizes encourage hybrid working.

Work.com is getting three significant new products aimed at helping support employee support and well-being, along with improving and accelerating learning and career growth.

The launch comes as more and more employees look to move to a hybrid working style in order to enjoy the productivity and efficiency benefits many have enjoyed over the pandemic-induced lockdowns of the past 18 months.

Work.com expansion

The three new products include Work.com Wellbeing, aimed at improving employee wellness, Work.com Talent for inspiring learning and career growth, and Employee Service offerings that automate support to increase productivity.

Given the unprecedented demands of the past year or so, Work.com Wellbeing could be an essential tool for many workers struggling to cope with the new way of working.

Plugging directly into Work.com, the service allows workers to take confidential wellness checks and personal planning reviews, with advice such as tips on how to reduce stress or how to connect with a financial advisor sent through depending on their response. Bosses can use the service to spot any growing concerns, and consult a wealth of advice on how to improve issues such as a growth in stress.

Work.com Talent looks to give employees an overview of their skills, development goals, and potential career paths in a business. Using recommendations and content from Trailhead, Salesforce’s free online learning platform, the service also aims to offer personalized career guidance, allowing workers to discover internal roles that might be of interest.

The service looks to help managers and HR teams potentially identify suitable internal candidates for a new project or take on a new role, helping to improve employee engagement and support career growth.

Finally, the new range of Employee Service offerings look to help workers simplify a range of tasks, including HR processes such as onboarding and searching for benefit details. There's also a new Service Catalog tool (pictured above) that can help workers find the internal services or products they need - such as requesting a new laptop or smartphone.

"We now have an incredible opportunity to intentionally transform the employee experience," said Patrick Stokes, EVP & GM of Platform, Salesforce. “This is a pivotal moment for business leaders to ensure hybrid work is productive and fulfilling for everyone. Those that take the lead will attract the best talent. Those that don't, won't."

Work.com Wellbeing and Work.com Talent and Service Catalog are set to launch in November 2021, with pricing information to come then.