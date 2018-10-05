Rugby Championship live stream: how to watch the rugby online from anywhere

It may now be technically decided, but there's still plenty of interest in the concluding round of 2018 Rugby Championship matches. We're here to tell you how you can live stream Rugby Championship matches wherever you are in the world.

New Zealand tied up the title (once again) with a crushing defeat of Argentina last weekend. Tries from Rieko Ioane, Waisake Naholo, Patrick Tuipulotu and Anton Lienert-Brown were enough to tie up the 2018 crown after the week 4 scare against South Africa. The All Blacks and Springboks meet again this Saturday, and don't expect either set of XV to treat this as a dead rubber. South Africa will be desperate to do the double over the New Zealanders.

Meanwhile, it's a case of playing for pride in the other fixture. Australia have never finished bottom of the table since the inception of the Rugby Championship back in 2012 and won't want to start now. Plus, the Wallabies will be seeking sweet revenge over the Pumas for beating them on home turf in week 4. Can Argentina get the win again this Saturday and finish above the Aussies?

Whatever happens in what remains of this year's championship, we're in for a fascinating last couple of games of Test rugby right across the Southern Hemisphere's most impressive arenas, so keep scrolling down to see how you can catch a live stream of the 2018 Rugby Championships.

Use a VPN to watch the Rugby Championship from anywhere

If you're in a country that's not showing the Rugby Championship, or if you're not by a TV come kick-off time for those twelve games – don't sweat. With numerous online channels and, crucially, the option of a VPN service, you can tune into each fixture no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy to do:

Watch the Rugby Championship with a VPN

Scroll down to find out your rugby viewing options from various countries around the world. But even if the place where you live isn't showing the action, you can always use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have a stream. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best VPN services currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN 2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go 3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video

How to stream the Rugby Championship 2018 live in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to the the Rugby Championship so you'll need your subscription to catch it on the box. For streaming on your mobile device, Sky Go is the service you need. You can also stream the Sky Sports coverage live via NOW TV , which offers attractive limited-time passes for Sky Sports starting at £7.99 per day and £12.99 a week. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch one of the games, don't worry about geo-blockers on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch the Rugby Championship: US live streams

In the US, ESPN has the rights for the Rugby Championship action with the games shown live on ESPN 3. For those hoping to stream it, you can watch via another subscription service such as DirectTV , Sling and Fubo – each of which has a free trial. Another option is logging in to another nation's broadcast via a VPN . So if you like the Sky coverage in the UK for example, you can tune in to that instead assuming, of course, that you have a subscription.

How to live stream the Rugby Championship 2018 in Canada

TSN is the network you need for watching the rugby in Canada, with live coverage split across TSN2, TSN5 and online via the TSN website and TSN App. No access to TSN? Don't be disheartened. Instead, scroll this page upwards and check out how to use a VPN to live stream the Rugby Championship coverage from another location.

How to live stream the Rugby Championship in Australia

Fox Sports Australia will be showing the Rugby Championship down under. The Fox Sports package doesn't come cheap, BUT there is a two week FREE trial if you want to give it a try before you buy. This will let you use the Foxtel Now app as well, so you can live stream the rugby to your mobile, tablet or computer. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to your Fox access, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch the Rugby Championship 2018 in New Zealand

Sky Sport will be showing every game of the Rugby Championship in New Zealand. For those without a subscription, free-to-air Prime will have delayed coverage of each All Blacks game in the tournament. If you're looking to stream the coverage live to your mobile device, Sky Go is the service you need. If you've read the rest of this article, you probably know the alternative route by now. You could give a VPN a try as per the instructions above.

How to live stream the Rugby Championship in South Africa

Live coverage of the Rugby Championship in South Africa will be shown on subscription service, SuperSport. SuperSport doesn't always offer live streams of its coverage, so if you want to watch from a mobile device you may wish to give a VPN a try and tune into another nation's coverage, as explained above.