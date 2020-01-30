Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic live stream: how to watch Australian Open semi-final tennis online from anywhere

The seemingly evergreen Roger Federer remains on track for his 21st Grand Slam singles title, but will have to beat the reigning Aussie Open champ to reach the final. There can't be too many more opportunities to watch these two superstar veterans clash at this level, so don't miss this opportunity to watch the action as it happens from anywhere in the world with our Federer vs Djokovic Australian Open semi-final live stream guide.

Novak Djokovic dispatched Milos Raonic in routine straight sets style to set up this clash of the big guns, while 38-year-old Federer had to battle in a five-set thriller against America's Tennys Sandgren.

Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic - where and when The Australian Open is taking place at Melbourne Park, with this match happening in its main Rod Laver Arena. This blockbuster semi-final clash is pencilled in as the first match of the night session on the court. That means the players won't be on court until 7.30pm AEDT at the earliest, which means a 8.30am GMT morning start for those tuning in from the UK, and a 3.30am ET and 12.30am PT start in the early hours of Thursday morning for folk in the US.

Six-time former Australian Open champion Federer hasn't looked at his best thus far in the tournament (did we mention that he's 38!?), but showed incredible reserve to finish off Sandgren in their epic quarter-final. How depleted the Swiss star will be after that gruelling match remains to be seen, but one suspects the confidence boost given by the nature of the win will counter act the effects of his fatigue.

Djokovic is in front in the head-to-heads between the two, which currently stands at 26-23, with the Serbian's last victory over Federer came in the epic five-set final of Wimbledon last year.

That clash is commonly regarded as one of the greatest Grand Slam finals of all time, so make sure you don't miss any of this 2020 Australian Open semi-final by following our Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic live stream guide below - it doesn't even matter where on Earth you are.

Live stream Australian Open 2020 from outside your country

If you're trying to discover what your watching options are in Australia, the US, UK, Canada or New Zealand, we have all that information just a bit further down this tennis live stream guide.

But if you're away from your country and still want to catch your usual broadcaster's coverage then prepare to be disappointed if you try to watch online, is you'll likely get an error message describing the fact the tennis action is unable to be watched from overseas.

The best way to clear this net is to download and install a VPN (click the link if you're a bit unsure of what that is). We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PS4) and streaming services, ranks amongst the fastest and most secure, and even has an available 30-day money back guarantee so that you can effectively try before you buy while if you sign up for a whole year, Express will give you 49% off and 3 months extra free. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for watching tennis. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other territories, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, it's not hard to see why their popularity is increasing.

How to live stream Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic for FREE Down Under

Wanting to watch this massive semi-final clash Down Under? This year's Australian Open broadcaster is again Channel 9, which means free tennis to watch if you're in Australia. Sooner watch online or on mobile? Then your Australian Open live stream destination is 9Now. Outside Australia but still want to watch? Then cast your eyes downward as we explain how to watch your domestic coverage with a VPN.

How to watch Australian Open 2020: US live stream

The Australian Open and this match will be broadcast by ESPN and the Tennis Channel. So cable users are good to go, with the match due to start after 3.30am ET and 12.30am PT in the early hours of Thursday morning. Or, if you're a cord cutter, you can also get ESPN on a range of TV streaming services. Check out the list below for more information on them. For those looking to stream, the network's subscription service ESPN+ will have a lot of coverage of the action from Melbourne, showing over 1,400 hours of action from the tournament this year, including all three doubles championships (men’s, women’s, mixed) plus the Boys’ and Girls’ Singles Championships, as well as the Wheelchair Championships. ESPN+ costs £4.99 per month and is adding an increasing amount of content to its roster - from UFC to FA Cup soccer and much more besides. And if you have access to any of these services but find yourself outside the US this fortnight, then revert your eyes up and check out how getting a VPN could help.

How to stream Federer vs Djokovic live in the UK

Eurosport is the place to be for the Australian Open, and you can watch your subscription to your service via Sky, Virgin Media and TVPlayer. There's good news if you don't already have it, as Eurosport also has a FREE TRIAL that will let you watch this match and through to the weekend's finals. For those looking to stream, there's also the option of Eurosport Player and its dedicated app. It costs £6.99 per month, or £39.99 if you commit to a whole year. This one is due to start at 8.30am on Thursday morning. Not in the UK to watch the tennis? You can avoid geo-blocking by downloading and installing a VPN as described above.

How to live stream Federer vs Djokovic in Canada

In Canada the rights to all the tennis Grand Slams are owned by TSN, and the 2020 Australian Open is no exception. So that means you can access this via your TV, online or on the TSN app if you have access to the service. Using a VPN is the way to go if you want to access an account when you're overseas.

How to live stream the Australian Open in New Zealand