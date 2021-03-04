Realme's new Android phone is a super-powerful OnePlus Nord rival

There's a new mid-range flagship smartphone on the block, one we've been hearing about for a while. The Realme GT is the first of a new line from up-and-coming phone brand Realme, and it looks like a big rival to the OnePlus Nord.

Announced in China, and likely also coming to other countries around the world in the future, this seems to be a pretty affordable phone, so when it gets a wider launch we'll be sure to test it and compare it with its rivals.

In China, the Realme GT starts at CNY 2,799 (converts to roughly $430, £310, AU$550) for 8GB and goes up to 12GB for CNY 3,299 (around $510, £370, AU$650). While we won't see exactly those converted prices if and when the phone launches worldwide, judging by the specs it'll likely be close.

A Realme GT Pro was expected, which didn't show up at the China launch. That means we're also waiting on another device with some already-confirmed top specs. Until then, though, here's what you need to know about the Realme GT.

Realme GT specs

The Realme GT 5G's design has apparently been based on the concept of GT sports cars, designed for long-distance driving and performance. The smartphone has a 3D glass back cover and comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone is available in silver and blue colors, there's also a racing yellow which is made from vegan leather.

The processor is the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, which should ensure super-fast speeds for various tasks, and there are also special gaming optimization modes and a bespoke internal cooling solution to keep the phone cool.

There are two versions of the phone; one with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and another with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The Realme GT sports three rear cameras: a 64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro snapper, and there's a 16MP front-facing camera.

Like a few Realme phones before it, the Realme GT has 65W fast charging, which apparently powers up the handset's 4,500mAh battery in just 35 minutes. It's also a 5G phone, so you can expect to be able to sport next-gen connectivity.

When the Realme GT launches in other countries around the world, we'll update you (and hopefully test it out too) so we can see if it's worth your attention.