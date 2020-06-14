Real Madrid vs Eiber live stream: how to watch La Liga online from anywhere today

Real Madrid are back in action today, coming out of the enforced break to face La Liga strugglers Eibar. Don’t miss a moment of the action - follow our Real Madrid vs Eibar live stream guide to watching this vital La Liga clash online for free tonight.

Real Madrid vs Eibar cheat sheet Real Madrid vs Eibar takes place behind closed doors at the iconic Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid and is set to kick-off at 7.30pm local time (CEST). That makes it a 6.30pm BST start in the UK and a 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT whistle in the US - where you can watch it for FREE on Sling TV.

Los Blancos find themselves five points behind league leaders Barcelona heading into today's match. Barca ruthlessly dispatched Real Mallorca 4-0 on Saturday to extend their gap at the top of the table, so anything less than three points at home for Real will seriously damage their title ambitions.

The near three-month break in play may prove to have been an unexpected blessing for Zinedine Zidane's side, though, with Real now able to welcome several key players back from injury - and they could prove to be crucial to a title run-in they otherwise would have missed

€100m man Eden Hazard is now fully recovered from what appeared to be a season-ending broken ankle, while the hiatus has also allowed goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, midfielder Marco Asensio and left-back Marcelo to return to fitness as well.

On paper, Madrid should enjoy a winning return to La Liga action - but with Eibar in a desperate fight for survival at the other end of the table, Jose Luis Mendilibar's underdogs could well pull off a shock result.

Read on and learn how to watch a Real Madrid vs Eibar live stream today and catch all the goals as La Liga action returns to Spain.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Eibar from outside your country

We'll show you how to watch Real Madrid vs Eibar all over the world in our viewing guide below - there are loads of easy, and in some cases even free, La Liga live stream options in countries like the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

But if you want to watch Spanish football online from overseas on the same channel or service you normally use at home, you'll quickly discover an obstacle in the form of geo-blocking. However, a solution exists in the form of a VPN. This useful bit of software will help you access the same trustworthy football live streams you would at home. Here's how it works.

A Virtual Private Network allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location (i.e. one that's back in your home country). And it's ExpressVPN that tops the lot. We can confidentially say that because we've tested so many. It's fast, safe and super easy to download and operate. Plus, it's compatible on laptops, mobiles, tablets, consoles Apple TV, Smart TVs...the list goes on. Check out Express VPN and get 3 months free on an annual plan as well as 49% off the usual price. It has some handy other uses, too, like getting around website blocking in certain offices, schools and even countries. And, because of its encrypted tunnels, ExpressVPN will just generally keep you safer and more anonymous online.

How to watch a FREE Real Madrid vs Eibar live stream in the UK

Premier Sportsis the place to head to for live La Liga coverage in the UK and the network will be showing Sunday's match from the Bernabéu in full. Premier Sports is normally available to Sky TV customers from just £5.99 a month for its dedicated LaLiga TV channel, or £9.99 per month including Premier Sports 1 and 2 (which adds the ability to watch Serie A and more to the mix). However, to celebrate the return of top-tier European football, Premier Sports is currently offering LaLiga TV to Sky customers ABSOLUTELY FREE until July 1 - and even extending the free offer to its standalone Premier Player streaming platform, which can be watched by anyone on a wide range of devices. It's never been easier to get a free Real Madrid vs Eibar live stream than it is today! If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the match as per above, don't worry about geo-blocking – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to access your subscription and watch all the action just like you would at home.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Eibar: FREE La Liga live stream in the US

BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast La Liga soccer until 2024, including Sunday's match between these sides at opposing ends of the table. So if you have a subscription, then you can watch on TV or via the BeIN Sports Connect app. If you don't, you need look no further than great value over-the-top streaming service Sling TV. It offers BeIN Sports as part of its super affordable $10 a month World Sports package - and best of all there's currently a FREE trial offer so you can watch this week's La Liga fixtures without paying a penny! Those who prefer Spanish language coverage can also get it via Sling's Best of Spanish bundle, which also costs an eminently reasonable $10 a month - though there's no free trial in this instance. Kick-off time for Real Madrid vs Eibar in the US is 1.30pm ET or 10.30am PT - and anyone who can't access their usual streaming service from abroiad should check out a VPN as described above.

How to live stream Real Madrid vs Eibar in Canada

As with the US, BeIN Sports and the network's BeIN Sports Connect mobile app are where to head for Canadian La Liga fans this season. If you don't want to subscribe to BeIN then FuboTV is the exclusive over-the-top provider carrying the streaming service's La Liga soccer coverage in the country. Kick-off for this match in Canada is 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT - and any Canadians who find themselves abroad for the La Liga restart can always try a VPN to tap into their local coverage as usual.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Eibar for FREE in Australia

If you fancy watching top flight Spanish football Down Under, then you'll need to be a subscriber to beIN Sport who has secured exclusive live coverage rights to La Liga for this season. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee - but you don't have to pay a premium price, as Australian streaming service Kayo Sports offers beIN Sports as part of a AU$24.99 a month package that also includes Fox Sports and multiple ESPN channels. It's a great value solution for any sports fan that doesn't want the commitment of cable. There's even a FREE 2-week trial on offer right now so you can watch Real Madrid vs Eibar and all this weekend's La Liga soccer for free! Alternatively, beIN Sports Connect is available direct through the network as a standalone streaming option. It costs $19.99 a month with a free 2-week trial but doesn't come with any additional channels. Aussie football fan will need to set their alarms for this clash between Real Madrid vs Eibar with kick-off at 3.30am AEST on the morning of Monday, June 16.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Eibar online in New Zealand

As with their Antipodean neighbours, Kiwi footy fans need to head to BeIN Sports to watch the return of La Liga and live stream Real Madrid vs Eibar. In New Zealand, it costs from $19.78 per month for access on TV, laptop or mobile. It's a 5.30am NZST kick-off on Monday morning for those looking to tune in, so make sure you've some coffee handy - or enough booze to keep you going from the night before.