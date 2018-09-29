Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live stream: how to watch the La Liga derby online

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid - where and when The Madrid derby takes place at the famous Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Saturday, September 29. Kick-off is at 8.45pm locally, which is 7.45pm BST, 2.45pm ET, 11.45am PT and 4.45am AET on Sunday morning.

Real Madrid have a chance to avenge the 4-2 Super Cup defeat to local rivals Atletico Madrid last month – and you can live stream the latest Madrid derby simply by following the instructions in this guide.

Real have so far adapted pretty well to life after Ronaldo. Gareth Bale even commented that his teammates are now playing with more freedom without CR7, and the fine form of the Welshman and fellow forwards Benzema, Isco and Asensio suggests he may be right.

Under Diego Simeone, Atleti have been formidable at stifling this kind of attacking talent and keeping pace with their city foes, and they'll once again need to be at their organisational best in El Derbi. They also have plenty of threat to pose themselves, with Diego Costa up against Sergio Ramos sure to be an entertainingly physical battle at the Bernabeu.

The Madrid derby is always one of the highlights of the La Liga season so make sure you don't miss out on a live stream of Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid tonight. Read on to find out how you watch wherever you are in the world.

If you're in a country that's not showing the El Derbi on TV, don't sweat. With a VPN service you can connect to channels from a country that will have the match. Follow the instructions below and live stream this La Liga clash wherever you are in the world.

How to stream Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live in the UK

Little-known subscription service Eleven Sports has nabbed the La Liga rights from Sky Sports, meaning Spanish football has a brand new home in the UK. Subscribers can watch the Madrid derby via the Eleven Sports website or its iOS and Android apps. Kick-off for this one is at 7.45pm BST and if you want to tune in, you can find out about Eleven Sports subscription info and a whole lot more in our guide to the channel. If you're outside the UK, you can tune in to Eleven Sports by downloading a VPN, setting your location to the UK, and logging into your account that way.

How to watch Madrid vs Atleti: US live stream

BeIN Sports is the La Liga broadcaster in the USA, with kick-off for this one at 2.45pm ET and 11.45am PT. If you're a BeIN Sports subscriber and want to stream the coverage to your laptop or mobile device, BeIN Connect is the service you need. If you're outside the US, you can follow the VPN route and stream via BeIN that way.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Canada live stream

BeIN Sports is also the 2018/19 La Liga broadcaster in Canada. Kick-off is at 2.45pm Toronto time and if you're a BeIN Sports subscriber and want to stream the coverage to your laptop or mobile device, BeIN Connect is the place to go. As stated above, you can follow the VPN route and log into your BeIN account or another country's coverage that way.

How to watch Real vs Atletico Madrid: Australia live stream

The BeIN Sports La Liga monopoly stretches to Australia too. The Madrid derby kicks off at 4.45am Sunday morning down under, so stay in on Saturday night (or do an all-nighter?) and set those alarms if you want to catch this one live. If you're not a BeIN subscriber, you've also got the VPN option above, enabling you to stream via Eleven Sports UK.

