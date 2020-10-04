Ravens vs Washington live stream: how to watch NFL week 4 online from anywhere

Monday Night Football didn't quite yield the show-stopping result the Ravens were after in week 3. Coming off the back of a sloppy defeat against the Chiefs in the week's biggest matchup, Baltimore is no doubt hungry for that easy win they've tasted so much of in the season so far. Washington may well offer them that on Sunday, with a 1-2 record that sees them firmly on the back foot. We're showing you how to watch a Ravens vs Washington live stream, from wherever you find yourself in the world this weekend.

Baltimore Ravens vs Washington Football Team live stream The Ravens vs Washington game will kick off at 1pm ET (10am PT, 6pm BST) on Sunday October 4. The game will be broadcast live on CBS in the US, with plenty of viewing options around the world. However, if you do find yourself abroad you'll be able to watch with the help of a VPN - try our no. 1 pick ExpressVPN risk-free for 30-days.

The Ravens certainly took a beating from Patrick Mahomes and company last week, in a game that saw the Baltimore defence struggling against the play range of the Chiefs, and the offence unable to come up with their own answers when time came. It doesn't look like Washington will pose as much of a threat, however.

The Ravens remain 13-point favorites over the Washington team this weekend, with the latter seeing a string of losses following an early week one victory against the Eagles. This is a 3-3 local rivalry, but with the Ravens' explosive performance up to week 3's shenanigans and Washington looking to cover for key injuries, we wouldn't bet on seeing an upset at FedExField on Sunday.

Vegas has put a two-touchdown lead on the Ravens heading into Sunday's match, and if they don't allow their Chief's defeat to weigh too heavily, it looks like an easy spread to make.

Washington's offence is rated 30th in the league, and up against the Ravens' MVP quarterback and a defence rated at number one heading into the 2020 season, Haskins and his crew are going to have to go to work to pick up some points.

Watch the Ravens vs Washington online this weekend, with an NFL live stream available wherever you're watching from.

How to watch the Ravens vs Washington from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from outside your country, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch a FREE Ravens vs Washington live stream of today's NFL game in the US

CBS is covering Sunday's Ravens vs Washington game, so you'll want to tune in before kick-off at 1pm ET / 10am PT. You can also catch the game online if you've lost the TV for the weekend, by heading over to the CBS website. You can also pick up a subscription to NFL content on CBS for as little as $5.99 a month, but there's a seven-day FREE trial which will allow you to watch NFL online for free this week. FuboTV is your second option for picking up NFL live streams of all the games this season. Fubo is one of the only services offering coverage from all networks bringing you NFL games this season - CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network. You'll be able to watch every game for just $64.99 a month, but it's worth noting there's also a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial available this week. Payment is easily made through major debit or credit cards, but Fubo also accepts PayPal as well which is handy. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Ravens vs Washington live stream: how to watch NFL FREE in Canada

CTV is offering a range of Sunday Night Football games this season, though it doesn't look like you'll be able to pick up a straight broadcast of the Ravens vs Washington game here or on TSN. Instead, you're best bet is DAZN, a comprehensive streaming service bringing Canadian viewers every single 2020/21 NFL game this season. That's live access to every game, with NFL Game Pass and RedZone content as well, all for just CA$20 a month ($150 a year). That's excellent value that only gets better once you spot the FREE 1-month TRIAL. That's the next few weeks of free NFL live streams sorted. You can watch on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices) and payment is easy with PayPal accepted as well. Don't forget, you can take your preferred NFL coverage with you no matter where you are in or out of the Great White North - just grab hold of an effective VPN and follow our instructions above. Kick-off will take place at 1pm ET / 10am PT, Sunday October 4.

Washington vs Baltimore Ravens live stream in the UK

This weekend's Ravens vs Washington game won't be offered by Sky Sports as part of their few games broadcast every week, however members will be able to watch all the highlights through RedZone coverage. If you want to watch the full Ravens vs Washington live stream you'll want to pick up an NFL Game Pass Pro subscription. The full year will cost £143.99, but you can split that price into four quarterly instalments (or pick up the cheaper Essentials plan that doesn't offer live coverage - you'll still be able to catch up on demand). On top of every season and post-season game you're picking up live Superbowl coverage, RedZone access, and NFL Network as well. Kick-off is at 6pm BST, and if you're not in the UK then grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Ravens vs Washington: live stream NFL in Australia

Foxtel offers up ESPN's football coverage to Australian viewers, and you can also catch select games on the Foxtel Go app - simply enter your Foxtel ID to get started. Kayo Sports is also offering up a few NFL live streams over the 2020 season as well, roughly five games each week. A Basic membership will give you access to these live games on two devices for $25 a month, but you can upgrade to three devices for $35 if you're looking to share the love. Not only that, but you can also pick up a FREE 14-day trial right now - two weeks of free football in the bag. Unfortunately, the Ravens vs Washington game won't be offered with either Foxtel or Kayo Sports this weekend. That means you'll want to head over to NFL Game Pass to watch NFL online. Make sure you're ready before kick-off at 3am AEST on Monday October 5.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).