Ravens vs Cowboys live stream: how to watch NFL week 13 game anywhere tonight

After a hectic couple of weeks, the Ravens welcome the Dallas Cowboys to M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore this Tuesday - and between their Covid outbreak and lacklustre performance against bitter rivals the Steelers, the hosts have plenty of questions to answer tonight. Follow our guide as we explain how to get a Ravens vs Cowboys live stream and watch the NFL online today for the final game of week 13.

Last week’s loss to the Steelers left many fans concerned about the team's journey to the playoffs this year. However, the Cowboys mark the first in a stretch of slightly easier opponents, so things are still looking optimistic for Baltimore 's post-season hopes despite the last three weeks of losses.

Ravens vs Cowboys live stream Tonight's Baltimore Ravens vs Dallas Cowboys game kicks off at 8.05pm ET/5.05pm PT (1.05am GMT) at M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore. Full live streaming and TV channel details are below, and don't forget you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere by adding a good VPN to your software roster.

And while the Ravens roster is still in a state of flux following the a string of positive coronavirus test, the good news is star QB Lamar Jackson is coming off IR, so things could start looking a bit more normal down in Baltimore tonight

If he can bring his legs to work once again and the defensive line gains some of its capacity back, this has all the makings of much-needed win for the birds - but after Washington stunned the Steelers last night, it's safe to say anything can and will happen in the NFL this season.

Not only do the Ravens need this win after handing over some victories in the last few games and putting fewer points on the board than usual while doing so, but Dez Bryant will be keen to show Dallas exactly what they’re missing. The former Cowboy was given another shot by the Ravens this year, and with Andy Dalton quarterbacking on the other side of the field, there’s a lot of pride at stake tonight.

While the Cowboys have had their own season disappointments, they're still in the running for a spot in the playoffs. A win tonight could bring them back up to speed with Washington, and back into post-season contention. Believe it or not, that's a better position than Jackson and company find themselves in. The Ravens will need to start bringing some wins in to secure their spot as a wild card pick at the end of the season.

The playoffs are potentially on the line tonight, then, so you'll want to make sure you don't miss a second of the action. Read on as we explain how to watch the Ravens vs Cowboys online with an NFL live stream available anywhere in the world.

How to watch the Ravens vs Cowboys from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to watch NFL football from anywhere

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch a FREE Cowboys vs Ravens live stream of today's NFL game in the US

Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Yahoo is showing every NFL game that's being broadcast in your local TV market for free in its Yahoo Sports app, including the Ravens vs Cowboys - a great option, particularly if you're happy watching on a smartphone or tablet.

FREE Ravens vs Cowboys live stream UK: how to watch the NFL online tonight

Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event will be offering up Cowboys vs Ravens live streams tonight, with kickoff scheduled for 1.05am GMT in the UK. If you're not already signed up to Sky Sports however, you can also watch with Now TV. The Sky Sports Monthly Pass costs £33.99 a month and you'll have access to every Sky game broadcast in the UK. You can cancel any time, but if you're after a shorter membership just for tonight's game you'll also find a £9.99 24-hour pass available. If you're an Amazon Prime member, however, you can also watch NFL online with Prime Video this week. If you're looking to watch every game this season (as well as post-season games, the Super Bowl, and plenty more NFL Network and RedZone content), you'll want to grab an NFL Game Pass. The rest of the season will cost you just £39.99, but you can forego live games and watch on catch up with a cheaper Essentials plan at £15.99. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

Ravens vs Cowboys live stream: how to watch tonight's NFL game FREE in Canada

If you're looking to watch tonight's Ravens vs Cowboys game in Canada you'll want to tune into TSN and CTV for English-language coverage and RDS for French-language. That means you're covered for linear broadcasts this week, however if you're looking to stream every season game you'll want to take a look at DAZN. The great value sports streaming service costs gets you full access to NFL Game Pass and RedZone coverage, as well as exclusive access to Premier League and Champions League soccer a low price just CA$20 a month or $150 a year - there's even a free DAZN trial deal currently going so you essentially watch the Ravens vs Cowboys free online tonight! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

How to watch Cowboys vs Ravens: live stream NFL in Australia

If you're looking to watch NFL online in Australia today, Kayo Sports is the place to be. Be sure to tune in ahead of kickoff at 12.05pm on Thursday December 10. The streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a VPN is usually the solution - and our latest December 2020 testing has current No. 1 pick ExpressVPN working well with the service. An alternative for diehard NFL fans is NFL Game Pass as it is also available in Australia, and even though it is marginally more expensive you have a much wider range of features.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).