Ravens vs Bills live stream: how to watch 2021 NFL playoff game from anywhere

The Ravens vs Bills is looking like the best match-up of this weekend's Divisional Round games, with two of the NFL's brightest starlets in Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen set to do battle on the East Coast. Both franchises got through the Wild Card Round in nail-biting fashion, and we're fully expecting another serving of edge-of-your-seat action today. Read on as we explain how to get a Ravens vs Bills live stream and watch the NFL playoffs online wherever you are right now.

For all the talk of how red-hot the Bills are, it's hard to shake the feeling that Baltimore is growing stronger by the week. Jackson buried his playoff choker tag with a special performance against the Titans last weekend, the highlight of a flashpoint-loaded game being his spectacular 48-yard slaloming touchdown run.

Ravens vs Bills live stream Date: Saturday January 16, 2021 Time: 8.15pm ET/5.15pm PT/1.15am GMT/12.15pm AEDT Venue: Bills Stadium, New York TV channel: NBC Live stream: get NBC with a FREE fuboTV trial Watch anywhere: try the world's no.1 VPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

It was Jackson at his best, and he and his teammates should be walking on air after dominating Derrick Henry and breaking the hearts of their newfound rivals.

The build-up to this one has been dominated by talk of whether Jackson can lead the Ravens to victory with his arm, but he could barely have hoped for a better opponent than Buffalo this weekend, who allowed 21 rushing touchdowns in the regular season.

But on the other side of that is Josh Allen, the beating heart of what has arguably been the NFL's most entertaining team this season. Allen also notched the first playoff win of his career last weekend - and the Bills' first since 1995 - and we can't wait to see him and Stefon Diggs pit their wits against this monstrous, Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey-led Ravens D.

This could be the most entertaining game of the weekend, so follow our guide below as we explain how to watch Ravens vs Bills online and get an NFL live stream from anywhere today.

How to watch Ravens vs Bills from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Our top 3 VPNs to watch NFL playoff football from anywhere

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the NFL playoffs online just as if you were back at home.

How to watch a FREE Ravens vs Bills live stream today

Today's Ravens vs Bills Divisional Round game is being shown nationally on NBC, with kick-off scheduled for 8.15pm ET/5.15pm PT at Bills Stadium in New York. If you've got NBC as part of your cable package, you can stream the game online via the NBC website. If you haven't, a great option right now is Sling TV's Blue package, which includes NBC in most major US metro area markets and also comes with NFL Network for good measure, at $30 a month. How to watch Ravens vs Bills FREE without cable In general though, we recommend fuboTV as the best to watch NFL games without cable this season. That's because for complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL games in the 2020/21 season without cable, you need access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network - and only fuboTV currently offers them all to the best of our knowledge. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there's even a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can watch today's Ravens vs Bills game without dropping a dime, if that's what you decide. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Yahoo is showing every NFL game that's being broadcast in your local TV market for free in its Yahoo Sports app, including the Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills playoff clash today.

FREE Ravens vs Bills live stream: how to watch NFL playoffs online in Canada

Today's Ravens vs Bills clash kicks off at 8.15pm ET/5.15pm PT in Canada, with linear TV coverage available through national broadcasters CTV and RDS. When it comes to streaming though, Canadian NFL fans are some of the luckiest in the world, as DAZN includes coverage of every 2021 NFL playoff game. That obviously means that the Ravens vs Bills game is covered, and it's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year - there's even a free DAZN trial deal currently running that will get you access for nothing! Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Bills vs Ravens live stream UK: how to watch NFL playoffs online

Bills vs Ravens is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports , with coverage starting at 1am GMT late Saturday night/early Sunday morning ahead of a 1.15am kick-off. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, it also offers a streaming-only service called Now TV, which lets you buy contract-free access to all the American football action. Alternatively, you can tune in to the Bills vs Ravens game via NFL Game Pass Pro from just £1.99 a week - or, for a flat fee of £50, get access through the end of July 2021, which will see you through the playoffs, Super Bowl, Pro Bowl, 2021 NFL Draft and more. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home. This also lets you get around any blackout restrictions that sometimes apply to games aired by Sky.

How to watch Bills vs Ravens: live stream NFL playoffs in Australia

If you live in Australia, you're spoilt for choice as the big Bills vs Ravens Divisional Round game is being covered by a number of Aussie outlets - kick-off being scheduled for 12.15pm AEDT on Sunday. 100% FREE-TO-AIR channel 7Mate will be showing this game - so that's obviously a great option for fans Down Under. Even better, anyone located in Australia can also watch the channel absolutely free online. You just need to quickly create an account on its companion 7Plus streaming service and all that's required is a name, verifiable email address, and Australia zip code. It's not the most elegant platform we've ever seen, but if you head there and click the 'Live TV' tab at kick-off time, the Bills vs Ravens game should be on. Its lack of future listings is particularly frustrating but, hey... free is free, right? Not in Australia? Anyone out of the country at the moment will find that using a reliable VPN allows them to regain access to the 7Plus platform and other region-locked sites in Oz. We've tested this as of January 2021, and can confirm that the service is accessible - provided you quickly make an account as above. The best way to watch NFL online in Australia In general, Kayo Sports is our favourite streaming solution for cord-cutters Down Under - and it's also offering a Bills vs Ravens live stream. In fact, it should be showing all the NFL games from now on, plus loads more sporting coverage from top-tier soccer (La Liga, Serie A, FA Cup) to US sports like the NBA and NHL. The streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan, with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial, so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days. Plus, our latest testing reveals that Australian residents who've subscribed to Kayo can use the streaming service even if they're abroad - our No.1 rated VPN offering 3-months FREE right now with an annual plan working brilliantly with the platform as of January 2021. ESPN, available through Foxtel, is broadcasting the game too, and you can stream it to your laptop or mobile device using the Foxtel Go app, but you’ll need your Foxtel ID to access the app. Alternatively, live-for-it NFL fans can sign up for an NFL Game Pass as it is also available in Australia, and even though it is marginally more expensive you have a much wider range of features.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £1.99 a week or £50 through July 2021 in the UK so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).